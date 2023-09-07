Who's Hiring?
Amarillo police looking for man wanted for this week’s ‘Fugitive of the Week’

By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police need your help locating a man for this week’s “Fugitive of the Week.”

Amarillo Crime Stoppers said 22-year-old Ashton Blake Moreno is wanted by Randall County Sheriff’s Office for bond surrender - resisting arrest search or transport with a deadly weapon.

Moreno is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs about 140 pounds, has brown eyes, and black hair.

If you know where he is, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward of up to $300.

Ashton Blake Moreno
Ashton Blake Moreno(Amarillo Crime Stoppers)

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

