Amarillo Parks and Recreation installs Bicycle Tree Sculpture at Rick Klein trails

Amarillo city officials say a unique sculpture installed today captures the spirit of the Rick Klein trails.(KFDA)
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo city officials say a unique sculpture installed today captures the spirit of the Rick Klein trails.

The Bicycle Tree Sculpture, created by local artist Orville Ladehoff, was donated to the City of Amarillo Parks and Recreation Department and installed at the Rick Klein Sports Complex, 3901 S. Grand St.

“The sculpture symbolizes what the complex and the trails are all about — enjoying the outdoors. We greatly appreciate Mr. Ladehoff for his dedication and commitment in donating this art to the city, and to all who have volunteered their time and efforts,” said COA Director of Parks and Recreation Michael Kashuba.

City officials say the sculpture is about 12 feet tall and more than six feet wide. It features 12 bicycles and will mark the entrance of the hiking and bicycle trails.

Skyrite, a local sign company, donated its services to transport the sculpture, which weighs about 600 pounds. The bicycles used to create the tree were donated by Matt Melvin.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

