VIDEO: Amarillo High head coach Chad Dunnam expresses confidence in Sandies quarterback situation
By KJ Doyle
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo High Sandies football team is coming off a huge overtime win out in New Mexico in Week 2.

After a slow start to the game, the Sandies found themselves locked in an overtime battle with the Cleveland Storm.

The Sandies scored to start off the extra period. When the Storm responded with a touchdown of their own, they decided to go for the win with a two-point conversion. Amarillo High got the game-winning stop and came out of New Mexico victorious.

It was a tremendous performance in the win from Sandies sophomore QB Jett Lopez, making his first varsity start.

Lopez threw for 171 yards and 2 touchdowns, adding another touchdown on the ground.

Starter Will Flaming continues to recover from an injury suffered during Week 1.

“Jett [Lopez] played really good. We’re excited about what he did, but our starting quarterback is Will Flaming.” Sandies head coach Chad Dumman. “This has happened before. I will never let a kid be challenged for his position when it comes to injury. Jett has stepped in and he has done a tremendous job and we have confidence in Jett to go and win us a ball game.”

The Sandies will be back in Amarillo this week over at Dick Bivins Stadium. They’ll be facing off against Midland High, who took home victories in each of their first two matchups.

Action starts at 7:00 p.m. on Friday at Dick Bivins Stadium. You can watch live coverage over on TPSN.

