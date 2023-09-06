Who's Hiring?
Ziggy Hood set to be honorary captain at Palo Duro vs. Estacado

By Rylee Robinson
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It is week three of high school football, and the Palo Duro Dons are coming off a big win over cross-town rival, Caprock. Darien Lewis sealed the deal with a huge interception in the last seconds to give the Dons the 20-14 victory.

This week, the Dons turn their attention to Estacado. The Matadors coming in with two wins.

For Thursday night’s game, Palo Duro is honoring assistant coach Ziggy Hood.

Coach Hood was inducted into the Panhandle Sports Hall of Fame this past June, and will serve as the honorary captain for the game.

“I remember he played with my little brother,” Palo Duro football head coach Eric Mims said. “Tall, long, skinny kid. To see him now and see the amount of work that he has put in. Next thing you know he’s at Missouri, and he’s making plays, and then first round draft pick. Over on the northside, he’s legendary.”

Ziggy graduated from Palo Duro in 2005. He played his college career at Missouri before being drafted to the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2009.

Coach Mims also went on to say what an honor it is to have Ziggy on Palo Duro’s coaching staff. He says that he could coach at any level, but chose to come back and give back to his alma mater.

Palo Duro and Estacado kickoff Thursday night at 7:00 p.m. at Dick Bivins Stadium.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

