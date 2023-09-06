You’re invited to the West Texas Ranch Rodeo this week

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - You’re invited to the West Texas Ranch Rodeo this Friday and Saturday.

The West Texas Ranch Rodeo kicks off on Friday at 5:00 p.m. and goes all night long at the Will Rogers Range Riders Arena, located at South Loop 335 and Washington Street.

There will be vendors, food trucks, beer, and rounds for the rodeo.

Saturday starts at 8:00 a.m. with more rodeo activities, food, vendors, and more.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.