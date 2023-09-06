Who's Hiring?
Yibler Diaz stars in first Double-A start with Sod Poodles

VIDEO: Yibler Diaz stars in first Double-A start with Sod Poodles
By KJ Doyle
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Sod Poodles took down the Arkansas Travelers on Tuesday night in a close 2-1 pitching duel.

For the Sod Poodles, it was freshly called up righty Yilber Diaz with a dominant performance on the mound.

Diaz went five strong innings allowing just one earned run to go along with six strikeouts in the victory.

The 23-year-old pitcher had posted a 5.03 ERA in Single-A with Hillsboro this season before being called up to Amarillo. Despite his struggles at the lower level, Diaz delivered exactly what Amarillo needed in a one-run victory in the midst of a playoff race.

The win lowers Amarillo’s magic number to clinch a playoff spot down to six, up five games with 11 left to play.

They’ll be back in action on Wednesday in Arkansas at 7:00 p.m. as the series continues.

