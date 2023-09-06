West Plains volleyball takes down Palo Duro in non-district finale

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The West Plains Lady Wolves took down the Palo Duro Lady Dons on Tuesday night in a three-set sweep.

The Lady Wolves were led by another dominant performance from senior outside hitter Jayli Franklin. Franklin posted a team-high 12 kills to go along with three blocks and three aces in the win, proving why she’s one of the best at her position in the area.

West Plains’ Aaniyah Kitchen chipped in seven kills and led the team with four blocks, while McCall Sims led in digs with nine.

The Lady Wolves improved with each set, taking each 25-16, 25-15, and 25-10 to close out the non-district schedule with a 24-6 record.

For West Plains, they turn their focus to district play this Saturday as they start things off on the road against Pampa.

Palo Duro is still three weeks away from the start of district play and will head to Wichita Falls for the team’s next game on Friday.

