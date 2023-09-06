Who's Hiring?
TDEM announces new assistant chief for Northwest Texas region

The Texas Division of Emergency Management announced the promotion of a section chief to assistant chief for the newly-drawn northwest division.(Texas Division of Emergency Management)
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Division of Emergency Management has announced the promotion of a section chief to assistant chief for the newly-drawn northwest division.

Erica McDowell’s promotion was announced today after serving as the TEDM Recovery and Mitigation regional section chief since 2021. Before that, McDowell was a TDEM district coordinator for four years, and spent 14 years working as the Oldham County Emergency Management coordinator.

“In her new role, Assistant Chief McDowell will continue to selflessly serve the State of Texas in Northwest Texas, as she has done for the past six years,” said Texas Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd. “I am confident in her ability to lead Region 1 and further our agency’s efforts to protect life and property in the communities we serve.”

Officials say McDowell has extensive experience in all phases of emergency management and has served on several local, regional and statewide committees that support emergency management initiatives.

In 2022, she represented the state responding to Hurricane Ian in Florida, assisting with donations and volunteer management through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact.

McDowell will be stationed in Lubbock and serve the boundaries of Region 1, which encompass the Panhandle, South Plains and Big Country.

