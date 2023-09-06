Sunshine Continues
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 4:56 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Lots of sunshine is on tap for your Wednesday today. Thankfully, residual cool air from yesterday’s cold front looks to stick around, so highs will be down in the 90°s for just about the entire area. Winds will be light, out of the east/southeast at 5-15 mph. Now, Thursday looks to be our hottest day of the week, with scorching highs well over 100° for a lot of the region. Thankfully, much cooler air and rain chances still look like they wait just on the other side of the weekend.
