Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Sunshine Continues

By Shelden Breshears
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 4:56 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lots of sunshine is on tap for your Wednesday today. Thankfully, residual cool air from yesterday’s cold front looks to stick around, so highs will be down in the 90°s for just about the entire area. Winds will be light, out of the east/southeast at 5-15 mph. Now, Thursday looks to be our hottest day of the week, with scorching highs well over 100° for a lot of the region. Thankfully, much cooler air and rain chances still look like they wait just on the other side of the weekend.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Progress has been stopped on a grass fire off of Highway 60 near the National Weather Service.
Grass fire near Highway 60 under control, no injuries reported
A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport,...
United Airlines says the outage that held up departing flights was not a cybersecurity issue
The SWAT team has responded to the Town Square Apartments.
APD: Subject in custody after SWAT situation at Town Square Apartments
24-year-old Peter Martinelli
Lubbock man indicted, accused of stabbing and killing mother
Perryton and Canyon players embrace after intentional delay of game penalty to honor community...
Canyon holds special moment for Perryton with intentional delay of game to start first drive

Latest News

Shelden has a look at ample sunshine and eventual rain chances!
Wednesday Update with Shelden 9/6
NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
More Heat Coming
More Heat Coming
Shelden has the implications of a cold front for your Tuesday!
Tuesday Afternoon Update 9/5