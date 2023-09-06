Who's Hiring?
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Kaitlyn Cornelius, David Chavlovich and Brynne Wright

By Kristin Rodin
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Kaitlyn Cornelius, David Chavlovich and Bruner Wright on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Kaitlyn Cornelius, West Plains Volleyball Head Coach:

West Plains volleyball head coach Kaitlyn Cornelius tells us what stands out about the team’s performance so far, what each player brings to the team and more!

David Chavlovich, WT Men’s Basketball Assistant Coach:

WT men’s basketball assistant coach and former player David Chavlovich talks to us about his basketball journey, being inducted into the WT Hall of Champions Friday and more!

Brynne Wright, WT Volleyball Player:

WT volleyball outside hitter Brynne Wright chats us about returning to her home state from Rhode Island, how she felt playing with her team and more!

