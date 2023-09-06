Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Randall football facing tough test with Snyder defense coming off back-to-back shutouts

Randall's Collin Miller with a big catch and run in Week 1 against Andrews.
Randall's Collin Miller with a big catch and run in Week 1 against Andrews.(KFDA)
By KJ Doyle
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall Raiders football team will be back home this week after picking up their first win of the season out in Clovis.

However, Randall’s stacked non-district schedule doesn’t let up this week as they welcome in the Snyder Tigers.

Not only is Snyder 2-0 this season, they haven’t allowed a single point so far this year; outscoring their first two opponents 72-0.

“They fly around on defense.” Raiders head coach Dan Sherwood said of Snyder. “They caused six turnovers the last game, I think they’ve caused ten so far this year and it’s just, they’ve got great effort.”

The Randall offense put up 50 points against Clovis, finding a groove in the second quarter after posting just seven points in the first.

“We don’t need to force anything.” Junior WR/DB Collin Miller said of the team’s mindset heading into this week’s game. “Obviously, like coach said [forcing] a lot more turnovers than what we have been getting, and just do us.”

Last year’s meeting between these two went Snyder’s way with a 41-6 win over Randall.

Action starts at 7:00 pm on Thursday night over at Happy State Bank Stadium. You can find coverage on NewsChannel10 on Thursday during the News at 10 and Friday with The Wrap Up show.

If you want to catch the game live, you can do so at TPSNSports.com.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The SWAT team has responded to the Town Square Apartments.
APD: Subject in custody after SWAT situation at Town Square Apartments
Progress has been stopped on a grass fire off of Highway 60 near the National Weather Service.
Grass fire near Highway 60 under control, no injuries reported
Clovis Walmart
Walmart in Clovis suffers ‘significant’ damage in early morning fire
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
Dumas police are looking for three dogs considered to be dangerous after they found several...
Dumas police: 3 dogs ‘deemed dangerous’ are missing after locks cut at animal shelter

Latest News

Texas Panhandle Sports Network
TPSN to Livestream West Plains vs Palo Duro Volleyball
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Brent McClure, Dane Ashley and Mike Roden
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Brent McClure, Dane Ashley and Mike Roden
West Plains vs Palo Duro volleyball game
sports drive with Preston Moore and Brent McClure
SPORTS DRIVE: Introducing our new Sports Drive LIVE show from X- steakhouse