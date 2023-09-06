Who's Hiring?
Prosecutors in Trump’s Georgia election subversion case estimate a trial would take 4 months

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee listens as he presides over a hearing regarding...
Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee listens as he presides over a hearing regarding media access in the case against former President Donald Trump and 18 others at the Fulton County Courthouse in Atlanta, Thursday, Aug, 31, 2023. (Arvin Temkar/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, Pool)(AP)
By The Associated Press and KATE BRUMBACK
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Prosecutors in the Georgia election subversion case involving former President Donald Trump said Wednesday that a trial would likely take four months.

The estimate from special prosecutor Nathan Wade came during a hearing Wednesday before Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee on attempts by two of those indicted to be tried separately. The hearing was broadcast live on television and on the judge’s YouTube channel, highlighting a marked difference with the other three criminal cases against Trump where cameras have not been allowed in the courtroom during proceedings.

Wade said his estimated trial length did not include jury selection, and he said the state would call more than 150 witnesses.

It was not immediately clear when McAfee would rule on the severance request.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

