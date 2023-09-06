New Texas law requires drunk drivers to pay child support if they kill a parent, guardian

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A new state law requires convicted drunk drivers to pay child support if they kill a child’s parent or guardian.

House Bill 393 went into effect on September 1, along with over 700 other laws.

The law says the convicted drunk driver will be expected to make payments to the child until they are 18 years old or until the child graduates from high school.

“I think it’s a great idea, it also puts another penalty on the person that does something dumb and I say dumb because everybody in the world all you got to do is pick up the phone and they can get a ride, but if you choose to drive and you’re drunk or you’ve been drinking and you kill somebody, a parent now you’re going to pay child support for that child,” said Sheriff Brian Thomas, Potter County Sheriff’s Office.

The Amarillo Police Department wants this new law to catch everyone’s attention and hopes it will reduce drinking and driving.

“This was the impetus that I needed to stop drinking and driving because I don’t want to be responsible to pay someone’s child support for the rest of their childhood, I’d rather them have their parents for that time,” said Sgt. Carla Burr, public information officer, Amarillo Police Department.

Sgt. Burr says the department arrests several intoxicated drivers every single week and its the one arrest that is 100 percent preventable.

“There’s no excuse, there’s no reason, there is not one single person that goes out drinking that doesn’t have an opportunity to get a safe and sober ride home, so if you’re doing it, you should be ashamed of yourself and you should be doing better,” said Sgt. Burr.

The law says if someone is unable to pay for restitution because they’re incarcerated payments are expected no later than the first anniversary of the date of their release.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.