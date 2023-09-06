New laws to help law enforcement crack down on street racing in Texas

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In Texas, over 700 new laws are now in effect, including two to protect Texans from illegal street racing.

With these new laws, it enhances the penalties for illegal street racing and provides law enforcement and prosecutors additional tools to address these crimes.

House Bill 2829 allows immediate removal of vehicles used in street racing or a reckless driving situation.

The old requirement stipulated a vehicle can be impounded only if there was property damage or if someone suffered bodily injury. Now authorities are allowed to impound if the owner is charged with racing on a highway or reckless driving exhibition.

House Bill 1442 allows law enforcement and prosecutors to go after organized street racing and takeovers on social media.

“I love that because then it’s going to curb some of that, it’s not going to stop it, they’re still going to figure out ways to put it out there, but maybe it’ll make them think twice before they participate in that,” said Sgt. Carla Burr, public information officer, Amarillo Police Department.

Sgt. Burr says street racing is a problem in Amarillo and something they see a lot.

“I know there’s people that argue we’re doing it on the highway, we’re doing it in the middle of the night, there’s not that much traffic, you just never know,” said Sgt. Burr.

“Let’s say your tire blows out or you run over a nail and then you’ve flipped your own car and then you’re hurt or killed and so it is a very dangerous sport, it is not a play the streets of the city or the county is not the place to do it,” said Sheriff Brian Thomas, Potter County Sheriff’s Office.

One place you can race safely is at the Amarillo Dragway.

“While yes, it’s going to cost you a little bit money, it’s a lot cheaper than losing your car, it’s a lot cheaper than a ticket, it’s a lot cheaper than going to jail,” said Sgt. Burr.

The department is trying to combat and raise awareness of street racing is through its Race-A-Cop event next weekend. It will be Saturday, Sept. 16 at The Amarillo Dragway, 12955 Burlington Rd.

APD says the structure will be different than in the past.

“They’re gonna let them do some test and tune and then rolling starts, so it’ll be a little bit more interesting and some of the cars that are not as fast maybe traditionally might have a better chance against other cars because of the way they’re going to start these,” said Sgt. Burr.

Test and Tune will be from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and roll racing will be from 9 p.m. to midnight.

Police say tickets for the event can be purchased at the gate.

September 16th at Amarillo Dragway (APD)

