Jayli Franklin powers West Plains to win over Palo Duro

VIDEO: Jayli Franklin powers West Plains to win over Palo Duro
By KJ Doyle
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The West Plains Lady Wolves took down the Palo Duro Lady Dons on Tuesday night in a three-set sweep.

The Lady Wolves were led by another dominant performance from senior outside hitter Jayli Franklin. Franklin posted a team-high 12 kills to go along with three blocks and three aces in the win, proving why she’s one of the best at her position in the area.

West Plains’ Aaniyah Kitchen chipped in seven kills and led the team with four blocks, while McCall Sims led in digs with nine.

The Lady Wolves improved with each set, taking each 25-16, 25-15, and 25-10 to close out the non-district schedule with a 24-6 record.

“Palo Duro’s a great team and they did a great job.” West Plains head coach Kaitlyn Cornelius said after the win. “We just talked about trying to carry this momentum into district because we know it’s gonna be a tough road. we’ve got a lot of good teams that were gonna meet up with within our district.”

For West Plains, they turn their focus to district play this Saturday as they start things off on the road against Pampa.

Palo Duro is still three weeks away from the start of district play and will head to Wichita Falls for the team’s next game on Friday.

