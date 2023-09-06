Hot Then Cool

Who's Hiring?
By Kevin Selle
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Plan for a very hot day on Thursday before some cooler air arrives next week. Highs will be in the low to mid-100s on Thursday across the Panhandle. Temperatures slowly back down through the weekend and highs are forecast in the 80s and 70s early next week. Rain chances go up through the weekend with the highest chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms coming on Monday.

