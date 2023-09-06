Friends of Fogelberg concert, prostate cancer screenings this weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Friends of Fogelberg tribute concert and free prostate cancer screenings will take place this Friday and Saturday.

The 2023 Friends of Fogelberg XIII: Dan & Diggin’ Mo’ Sixties concert will kick off Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the Amarillo Globe News Center.

Free prostate cancer screenings will follow Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until noon at Amarillo Urology Associates, 1900 Medi Park Dr.

Organizers say Friends of Fogelberg honors the late musician Dan Fogelberg, who died from prostate cancer in 2007. Joe Ed Coffman, a long time fan, began Friends of Fogelberg in 2008.

Local musicians come together for a benefit concert to celebrate Fogelberg, create awareness and education about prostate cancer, raise funds to fight prostate cancer and to have a great time.

The event will benefit the Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation by raising money for an annual free prostate screening the morning after the concert.

Organizers say over the years, over $350,000 has been raised, over 5,500 men have been screened and a prostate cancer nurse navigation program has been started in partnership with Amarillo Urology Associates.

Tickets for the concert are $25 and can be purchased at United Supermarkets, the Civic Center Box Office or online here. There is no appointment necessary for cancer screenings.

