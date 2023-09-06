Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Friends of Fogelberg concert, prostate cancer screenings this weekend

The Friends of Fogelberg tribute concert and free prostate cancer screenings will take place...
The Friends of Fogelberg tribute concert and free prostate cancer screenings will take place this Friday and Saturday.(Friends of Fogelberg - In the Fight Against Prostate Cancer)
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Friends of Fogelberg tribute concert and free prostate cancer screenings will take place this Friday and Saturday.

The 2023 Friends of Fogelberg XIII: Dan & Diggin’ Mo’ Sixties concert will kick off Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the Amarillo Globe News Center.

Free prostate cancer screenings will follow Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until noon at Amarillo Urology Associates, 1900 Medi Park Dr.

Organizers say Friends of Fogelberg honors the late musician Dan Fogelberg, who died from prostate cancer in 2007. Joe Ed Coffman, a long time fan, began Friends of Fogelberg in 2008.

Local musicians come together for a benefit concert to celebrate Fogelberg, create awareness and education about prostate cancer, raise funds to fight prostate cancer and to have a great time.

The event will benefit the Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation by raising money for an annual free prostate screening the morning after the concert.

Organizers say over the years, over $350,000 has been raised, over 5,500 men have been screened and a prostate cancer nurse navigation program has been started in partnership with Amarillo Urology Associates.

Tickets for the concert are $25 and can be purchased at United Supermarkets, the Civic Center Box Office or online here. There is no appointment necessary for cancer screenings.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Progress has been stopped on a grass fire off of Highway 60 near the National Weather Service.
Grass fire near Highway 60 under control, no injuries reported
A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport,...
United Airlines says the outage that held up departing flights was not a cybersecurity issue
24-year-old Peter Martinelli
Lubbock man indicted, accused of stabbing and killing mother
The SWAT team has responded to the Town Square Apartments.
APD: Subject in custody after SWAT situation at Town Square Apartments
Perryton and Canyon players embrace after intentional delay of game penalty to honor community...
Canyon holds special moment for Perryton with intentional delay of game to start first drive

Latest News

West Texas Ranch Rodeo
You’re invited to West Texas Ranch Rodeo this week
City of Clovis, NM
Clovis schools win in the Golden Chile Awards, promoting good nutrition
In this week's edition of Pay it Forward, we meet Amber, who's paying it forward to a friend...
Pay it Forward 9/5
As technology keeps pushing the boundaries of what’s possible, Amarillo College and West Texas...
Amarillo College, West Texas A&M University embracing future of artificial intelligence