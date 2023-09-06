Who's Hiring?
Clovis schools win in the Golden Chile Awards, promoting good nutrition

City of Clovis, NM
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Clovis schools were announced as winners in the Golden Chile Awards, which is a program that promotes good nutrition.

The Golden Chile awards recognizes New Mexico efforts that connect children and seniors with locally grown food.

The awards has four different categories where it recognizes these efforts, which are Seed, Sprout, Blossom and Golden Chile.

Future Generations in Clovis won the Golden Chile, which is a mature and fruitful program.

To earn a Golden Chile award, participants must have an edible garden, serve locally grown food, provide gardening lessons and nutrition education, offer culturally appropriate nutrition and gardening instruction, and engage the public.

Clovis municipal Schools won the Sprout award, which means the program is growing strong.

Hobbs Municipal Schools and the Veggie Shack in Portales

won the Seed award, which means the program has potential.

The winners will be honored in a virtual ceremony at 2:00 p.m. on Sep. 13.

