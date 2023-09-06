Who's Hiring?
Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee hosting 2-day clean up starting Friday

The Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee will host a two-day clean up this Friday and Saturday. (Source: Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee)(Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee)
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Barrio Neighborhood Planning Committee will host a two-day clean up this Friday and Saturday.

For both days, volunteers are asked to meet at the Tri-State Fair and Rodeo, 3301 E. 10th Ave., on the east side closest to 10th South Grand at Entrance 2.

Clean up on Friday will last from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Organizers say they will clean the Fairgrounds, the streets to Manhattan Street and Quarter Horse Drive, and the alley behind 918 South Houston. Donuts and lunch will be provided at 12:30 p.m.

On Saturday, volunteers will help clean the streets and alleys from 10th South Grand to 17th and Grand from 9:00 a.m. until noon. Donuts and water will be provided. The City of Amarillo mobile vaccine clinic will also provide free and lost cost vaccines.

For both days, organizers ask volunteers to park closest to 10th and Grand. Volunteers are asked to wear long pants and long sleeves and to bring bug spray and weed eaters.

BNPC will provide hand sanitizer, safety vests, trash bags, and plastic and leather gloves.

