Amarillo College, West Texas A&M University embracing future of artificial intelligence

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As technology keeps pushing the boundaries of what’s possible, Amarillo College and West Texas A&M University syllabi are evolving right alongside it.

Over the past year, a whirlwind of new AI developments has sparked conversations among professors about the future of AI in our classrooms. One example is ChatGPT where you can essentially tell the system to write a paper over any prompt of your choosing and in seconds you have an essay.

This begs the question of what’s considered acceptable and what is considered cheating in the classroom.

As of right now, boundaries are being set by each professor on how they want it used in their class. Both WT and AC say they are navigating the future of AI and see countless opportunities.

“It’s just really important. We don’t ever want to ignore trends, no matter whether they’re technology-oriented, they’re people-oriented. We don’t want to ignore those trends, because when we do, we’re not paying attention to what’s needed in the workplace or in society,” says Dr. Katrina Drumheller, Associate Dean for Communication, Art, Theater, and Dance at West Texas A&M University.

“Because we don’t want students to leave with a degree from Amarillo College and they’re going to accompany theirs while using it. and we made them fear it and we kept it away from them. So I think the future is really optimistic at AC about how you’re going to see it leveraged and used,” says Tamara Clunis, Vice President of Academic Affairs at Amarillo College.

Clunis and Drumheller say staff and professors at both West Texas A&M University and Amarillo College are having to quickly learn more about AI so they can teach students what areas of the class they can use it to their advantage and what areas it’s best not to use it. Teachers and students are essentially exploring AI together.

“We’re not afraid of AI, now we do have to look out for academic integrity, but my conversations with faculty have been about how are we going to monitor, leverage, and not see this as a threat but as an opportunity,” says Clunis

“I know my students are going to be using it somehow in the workspace and so I want to help them learn how to use it. There’s a great phrase going around now that AI isn’t going to take your job, someone who knows how to use AI is going to take your job. So I want them to be the ones who know how to use it know how to use it well, and not be afraid to play with it,” says Drumheller.

According to Clunis and Drumheller keeping an eye on the latest trends and market developments is crucial to remain forward-thinking and staying at the forefront of innovation.

“Our students are going to be graduating and going to work for companies that are using it. So we have to have a real-world relevant approach to how we utilize it,” says Clunis

“We’re preparing students for jobs and careers and so we want them to be as prepared as we can make them before they go out to the field,” says Drumheller.

This academic year, students at West Texas A&M University and Amarillo College must follow individual faculty expectations from their syllabi. but next year, Amarillo College aims to standardize AI usage.

