Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center rescue two donkeys for security purposes

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center rescued two donkeys, Thelma and Louise, from a livestock auction for security purposes.

“In true fashion being a rescue and rehab place, we are not going to go buy a donkey, we are going to rescue,” said Stephanie Brady, founder and executive director of Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center.

Donkeys are used to warn off predators like snakes, bobcats and coyotes.

A little over a year ago, the Don Harrington Discovery Center donated 11 acres of land to Wild West and as the center continues to expand, security to keep staff and wildlife safe is needed.

“We wanted something that was going to protect our volunteers and our team when they are outside doing feedings and cleanings and those kind of things. And we didn’t want to do dogs, because we don’t want the wildlife in care to get used to dogs. Since they are a threat to them when they are out in the wild. So we were like, let’s do donkeys,” said Brady.

Dr. Luis Morales Luna and his staff from the Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine were invited out to Wild West to do a general wellness exam on the donkeys.

“We start just checking basic, general wellness on the donkeys. We did an ultrasound and Thelma, she was pregnant,” said Dr. Luis Morales Luna, assistant professor of general veterinary practice at TTUSVM.

Donkeys can be pregnant for 11 to 14 months. Thelma’s baby is expected to make an appearance anytime between early next year and spring.

Moving forward, Texas Tech will continue to monitor Thelma and Louise’s health, using this as a learning opportunity for students.

“Our plans and our core values is community. We want to have our students be involved in our community and we will actually keep checking on them and that pregnancy through time,” said Dr. Morales Luna.

