West Plains Lady Wolves set for final non-district matchup with matchup against Palo Duro Lady Dons

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Coming out of the Labor Day holiday, volleyball season continues across the Texas Panhandle.

The big matchup of the day that will be live streamed over on TPSN is the Palo Duro Lady Dons taking on the West Plains Lady Wolves.

The Lady Dons come in fresh off a win over Clovis that improved them to 13-7-1 on the non-district season.

For West Plains, this will be the team’s final matchup before the start of district play this Saturday.

The Lady Wolves have posted an impressive 23-6 record.

Lady Wolves head coach Kaitlyn Cornelius spoke about how she’s felt about the team’s start.

“It is different from last year.” she said. “We have a lot of the same players returning, but were trying to focus on this new season and kind of taking it one chunk at a time... Trying to figure out where were at going into district and the things that were doing well and we want to keep doing.

“It’s been a fun start.” She continued. “I think right now were right where we need to be at this point in the season.”

The Dons will play the roles of host for the big matchup. Action gets underway live on TPSN at 7:00 P.M. with Mike Roden on the call.

