Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Sunny (For Now)

NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:27 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Currently watching for a cold front to push through at least half of the area this morning, which will drop temperatures for some of us. Coolest temps will be seen in the northwest, where highs will hang around the mid 80°s, climbing to mid 90°s for the Amarillo area, and finally low triple digits for the southeast. Winds will be more pleasant, around 10-15 mph out of the northeast with sunny skies. This sets the stage for through Friday, where highs will be pretty toasty. For the weekend and beyond, confidence is rising in an eventual cool down with an uptick in rain chances!

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The SWAT team has responded to the Town Square Apartments.
APD: Subject in custody after SWAT situation at Town Square Apartments
Clovis Walmart
Walmart in Clovis suffers ‘significant’ damage in early morning fire
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
Dumas police are looking for three dogs considered to be dangerous after they found several...
Dumas police: 3 dogs ‘deemed dangerous’ are missing after locks cut at animal shelter
Perryton and Canyon players embrace after intentional delay of game penalty to honor community...
Canyon holds special moment for Perryton with intentional delay of game to start first drive

Latest News

NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
More Heat
More Heat
Mid-Monday Outlook with Tanner
NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather App QR code.
Summertime Heat Continues