Sunny (For Now)

Currently watching for a cold front to push through at least half of the area this morning, which will drop temperatures for some of us. Coolest temps will be seen in the northwest, where highs will hang around the mid 80°s, climbing to mid 90°s for the Amarillo area, and finally low triple digits for the southeast. Winds will be more pleasant, around 10-15 mph out of the northeast with sunny skies. This sets the stage for through Friday, where highs will be pretty toasty. For the weekend and beyond, confidence is rising in an eventual cool down with an uptick in rain chances!

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.