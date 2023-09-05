Who's Hiring?
SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Brent McClure, Dane Ashley and Mike Roden
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Brent McClure, Dane Ashley and Mike Roden on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

New Sports Drive show live from X-

NewsChannel 10′s very own Brent McClure introduces the new Sports Drive show on Monday’s live from X- Steakhouse.

You can watch the show live online and on 10Too at 7 p.m. Mondays.

Dane Ashley, Panhandle Football Head Coach:

Panhandle football head coach Dane Ashley chats with us about starting the season 2-0.

Stream High School Volleyball with TPSN

TPSN’s Mike Roden tells us about tonight’s TPSN volleyball livestream.

You can watch the game live on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV. Or Click Here.

