Ruben on the Road: Do Drop In proud to serve Portales and surrounding communities

PORTALES, N.M. (KFDA) - In the Land of Enchantment, Ruben heads to Portales to meet with the owner of Do Drop In and learn why they are happy to serve Portales and the surrounding communities.

Owner Kamille Mountjoy says Do Drop In started in 2001 and used to be located on the corner by Yucca Telecom and Peter Thompson.

“We got stationed here in 2009 and we used to go there and eat, and then we saw it closed. So we bought it in 2011 and my husband was deployed at the time. So imagine his surprise, call him and say, ‘Guess what? We bought a restaurant,’” said Mountjoy.

Her son was going to culinary school at the time, so she called him and ran it past him to see if it was something he wanted to do since she worked full time, Mountjoy says.

“So yeah, he packed his stuff up from Atlanta, Georgia, and moved here,” Mountjoy said. “And he ran it by himself and, well, employees for five years.”

Mountjoy says she would come over at breakfast and lunchtime before she had to go to work or after she got off.

They did that for five years and then moved over to their current location in 2013.

“We make you feel at home, and you’ll see when you see the front part, we’re very welcoming. It’s just, you know, we’ll walk you through the menu. You know, we can kind of tell when someone’s a newbie,” said Mountjoy.

She loves Portales and the people here are amazing, she says.

“I just, I have a love for Portales,” Mountjoy said.

She worked at Yucca Telecom for five years and got to know so many people being at the telephone company.

“I just met so many people and I love the people in Portales. We all say hello, we’re all friendly and it’s just, I don’t know, we have three or four grumps but that’s all right,” said Mountjoy.

