Panhandle Community Services receives national recognition through Pathways to Excellence Program

By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Panhandle Community Services received a gold level tier recognition through the national Pathways to Excellence program.

The program was put into place by the National Community Action Partnership. It empowers community action agencies to implement 35 standards of excellence through assessments, planning and capacity building.

The nonprofit is the first community action agency in the nation to reach gold level tier.

“We really have taken an in depth look at PCS and said, okay these things need to be fixed. We need to spread a culture of excellence and we need to do that not only for us but for everyone we serve,” said Executive Director of Panhandle Community Services Magi York.

Staff worked for the past 17 months to achieve this goal.

“We have to look at all of the systems that we use within the organization and make sure that the systems are producing the best results for low income people,” said York.

To add to the excitement, one PCS employee worked two years to become a community action professional and received her certification at the national conference.

“It does just give me a little bit of extra knowledge about community action and hopefully we’re gonna have a lot more certifications with PCS staff too,” said Kaitlin Mosely, certified community action professional.

PCS says both accolades continues to push the nonprofit forward.

“So we’re really proud of this accreditation that we’ve received and we’re going to continue to do more,” said Panhandle Community Service’s Communication Director, Christy Hilbert.

A true testament to how the Panhandle settles for nothing but excellence for it’s community.

