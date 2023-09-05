AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Highs will remain above average through the rest of the week. A weak cold front will move across the Panhandle Tuesday morning. The air behind the front is not much cooler but the wind shift to the northeast will feel a little fresher. Sunny skies will be the rule for the next several days and there is no rain chance until a small one early next week. By Monday some of the forecast models are suggesting a cool-down into the 80s with some fall-like air.

