By Kevin Selle
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Highs will remain above average through the rest of the week. A weak cold front will move across the Panhandle Tuesday morning. The air behind the front is not much cooler but the wind shift to the northeast will feel a little fresher. Sunny skies will be the rule for the next several days and there is no rain chance until a small one early next week. By Monday some of the forecast models are suggesting a cool-down into the 80s with some fall-like air.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

