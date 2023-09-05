More Heat Coming

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Another day of highs slightly above average before triple digits return. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s on Wednesday and most of the region will be 100° and higher on Thursday. By the weekend the temperatures back down a little bit as the rain chances go up a bit. Highs are forecast in the 80s for the early to middle part of next week with some models suggesting highs in the 70s. There are small rain chances for late afternoon and evening showers and storms through the weekend with the highest rain chances coming on Monday.

