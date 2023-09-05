Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Lubbock man indicted, accused of stabbing and killing mother

24-year-old Peter Martinelli
24-year-old Peter Martinelli(Picasa | Collin County Jail)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock grand jury has indicted a man accused of stabbing his mother “multiple times,” resulting in her death.

PREVIOUS STORY: Son charged with murder, accused of stabbing mother ‘multiple times’ in Central Lubbock

Just after 7 p.m. on Aug. 10, police were called to a home near 20th Street and Toledo Avenue for reports of a domestic disturbance. When they arrived, officers saw 24-year-old Peter Martinelli in the driveway of the house. He reportedly ran into an alley before entering the home.

Upon further investigation, officers found 63-year-old Brigitte Curtis in the backyard. Curtis, who was a prominent doctor at StarCare Specialty Health Systems in Lubbock, appeared to have been stabbed. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.

GRAPHIC WARNING:

A witness told police Curtis was in the front yard when her son approached her. He reportedly attacked her, “making overhead strikes with a weapon.” When Curtis fell to the ground, the witness stated Martinelli knelt over her and continued his assault.

Another person told investigators Martinelli sprayed Curtis with a water hose after the attack. He then dragged her around the west side of the house before leaving her in the gate leading to the backyard. This is where police first found her when they arrived on scene. According to a police report, she had a “large gash on her neck.”

While Martinelli was being taken into custody, he appeared to have blood on him, according to police.

He was first booked in the Lubbock County Detention Center, but has since been moved to Collin County due to overcrowding at the Lubbock jail.

Martinelli was indicted by a Lubbock grand jury on Tuesday on a murder charge.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The SWAT team has responded to the Town Square Apartments.
APD: Subject in custody after SWAT situation at Town Square Apartments
Clovis Walmart
Walmart in Clovis suffers ‘significant’ damage in early morning fire
Progress has been stopped on a grass fire off of Highway 60 near the National Weather Service.
Grass fire near Highway 60 under control, no injuries reported
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
Dumas police are looking for three dogs considered to be dangerous after they found several...
Dumas police: 3 dogs ‘deemed dangerous’ are missing after locks cut at animal shelter

Latest News

The Don Harrington Discovery Center will host a Teacher Resource Fair free for educators...
Discovery Center to host resource fair for educators Thursday
sports drive with Preston Moore and Brent McClure
SPORTS DRIVE: Introducing our new Sports Drive LIVE show from X- steakhouse
Mike Roden TPSN and Preston Moore
SPORTS DRIVE: TPSN's Mike Roden talks about upcoming West Plains vs Palo Duro volleyball game
Dane Ashley, Panhandle Football Head Coach
SPORTS DRIVE: Dane Ashley, Panhandle Football Head Coach on starting the season 2-0