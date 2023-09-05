Who's Hiring?
Get Fit to host running events benefitting The Bridge this Saturday

By Kristin Rodin
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Get Fit will be hosting running events to benefit The Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center this Saturday.

The event will take place Sept. 9 starting at 7:00 a.m. at Get Fit, 1911 S. Georgia St., and feature a half marathon, relay and 5K.

The course will take runners from Get Fit through the Wolflin neighborhood, downtown, Historic Route 66, and back to Get Fit. Runners and those cheering them on can also enjoy music from 8:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. in front of Get Fit.

Organizers say Get Fit, the only locally-owned specialty running store, aims to engage the people of Amarillo and the Texas Panhandle area in establishing and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. This Amarillo tradition is one of the longest running half marathons in the state, organizers say.

Registration for the events include:

  • Timed half marathon: $70
  • Two-person half-marathon relay: $100
  • 5K: $30

To sign up for the event, visit Get Fit in person at 1911 S. Georgia St. or click here to register online. The deadline to register is Thursday, Sept. 7 at 7:59 p.m. Packet pick up will take place Sept. 8 at Get Fit from 4:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m.

There will be no day of the event entries.

