Discovery Center to host resource fair for educators Thursday

The Don Harrington Discovery Center will host a Teacher Resource Fair free for educators...
The Don Harrington Discovery Center will host a Teacher Resource Fair free for educators Thursday evening.(kfda)
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Don Harrington Discovery Center will host a Teacher Resource Fair free for educators Thursday evening.

The fair will take place from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Organizers encourage educators to swing by after school for a chance to be entered into giveaways, enjoy refreshments and learn how to strengthen their lesson plans and utilize their district partnerships with the Discovery Center and Wildcat Bluff Nature Center.

The Discovery Center and Wildcat Bluff both offers TEKS-aligned education events, outreaches, virtual learning, on-campus programs and more for educators to use.

Organizers say the resource fair is a chance for educators to learn how to utilize them and preview different programs offered before booking.

There will also be a free supervised play area for educators that need somewhere for their own children to stay occupied while they walk around and ask questions.

There are no reservations or tickets required, but organizers say school badges or identification tags will be required for admittance.

