AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Crews are responding to a grass fire near Highway 60 and the National Weather Service Office.

Details are limited at this time. NewsChannel 10 crews are heading to the scene.

We will provide updates as they become available.

Crews are responding to a grass fire near Highway 60 and the National Weather Service Office. (KFDA)

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.