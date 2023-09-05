Butch Lauffer gets rolling with 33rd season as head coach of West Texas A&M men’s soccer

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M men’s soccer season got rolling this past weekend.

For head coach Butch Lauffer, it marked the beginning of his 33rd season at the helm for the team.

“I came here at 29 [years old] to start the program from scratch and everything.” Lauffer said as he put his tenure with the Buffs into perspective. “Luckily, we’ve had very supportive presence, very supportive Athletic Directors. We have actually a kid playing for us, second year this year that his dad played here, Beck Adams. His dad was Trey Adams. So, I guess that’s when you know you’ve gone full circle.”

The team dropped the season opener this past Saturday on the road.

They have one more road matchup against Fort Lewis this coming weekend before returning home next Tuesday for the first game at The Pitch against Southern Nazarene.

