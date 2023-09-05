Battle of the Bands Week 2

Who's Hiring?
By KJ Doyle
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 11:35 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Week 2 Battle of the Bands features the Caprock Longhorns and Palo Duro Dons.

The Wrap Up’s Battle of the Bands gives bands around the Panhandle a chance to show off.

This gives bands for the teams facing off in big local matchups the chance to have a battle of their own.

Each week, you’ll have a chance to vote for your favorite team on our Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

