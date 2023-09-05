Who's Hiring?
Amarillo Habitat for Humanity named regional finalist for Chick-Fil-A grant program

Amarillo Habitat for Humanity is asking the community to vote for it to receive a grant from...
Amarillo Habitat for Humanity is asking the community to vote for it to receive a grant from Chick-Fil-A.
By Kristin Rodin
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Habitat for Humanity is asking the community to vote for it to receive a grant from Chick-Fil-A.

The nonprofit announced Friday it is the only finalist in the West Texas area for the Chick-Fil-A True Inspiration Awards program.

If Amarillo Habitat for Humanity is voted as a winner, it could earn up to a $350,000 grant.

To vote for Amarillo Habitat for Humanity, sign in to the Chick-Fil-A app. Tap “Rewards” at the bottom of the screen and tap “News” on the top left.

Tap “Vote Now” and select the Southwest Region, then select Amarillo Habitat for Humanity.

To learn more about the True Inspiration Awards, visit the Chick-Fil-A website.

