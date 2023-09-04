WTAMU to host Multicultural Week starting this Tuesday

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University will kick off a week of events for Multicultural Week starting Tuesday.

The week will feature an award-winning poet, a screening of a revamped classic film and community interactions from Sept. 5 through Sept. 11. The week is hosted by WT’s Office of Engaged Citizenship and offers students across campus the chance to connect with and learn from others in the community.

“This week is a great opportunity to celebrate and engage students while promoting cultural understanding and an enriching educational environment,” said Angela Allen, director of WT’s Office for Engaged Citizenship. “It’s an essential part of preparing students for an interconnected world, and it encourages networking and relationship building among students from different cultural backgrounds.”

The week will begin with Buffs and Badges, a meet-and-greet opportunity for students and officers form the University Police Department and the Canyon Police Department. The event will take place from 8:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. in the Legends Club inside the Jack B. Kelley Student Center.

On Wednesday, students will have the chance to find their community during the student organization fair from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. in the JBK commons area.

Organizers say many student organizations will be present to encourage students to join new groups and make new connections on campus.

The 2021 remake of “West Side Story” will screen at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7, in the Alumni Banquet Hall.

The week will wrap up on Sept. 11 with poet and author Aaron Abeyta offering an evening of poetry at 6:00 p.m. in the JBK Legacy Hall as part of WT’s Distinguished Lecture Series.

Abeyta is a Colorado native, professor of English and former mayor of his hometown, Antonio, Colorado. His book “colcha” won the American Book Award and the Colorado Book Award.

“We are thrilled to welcome this award-winning writer and poet to our campus,” Allen said. “His work delves deep into the realms of culture, people and the rich history of the American West. This presents a remarkable occasion for both our students and the community to engage, learn and exchange insights with such a distinguished individual. Embracing this opportunity truly exemplifies our commitment to student engagement and holistic learning.”

