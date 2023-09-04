Who's Hiring?
West Texas Building and Construction Trades Council hosts Labor Day Picnic for community

By Kristin Rodin
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas Building and Construction Trades Council held a picnic today in honor of Labor Day.

Organizers say the event not only represents a joyful return to community gatherings, but it symbolizes resilience, camaraderie and a rekindling of tradition after a challenging period.

“Labor Day is just a much treasured day off, you know, that last long weekend before school starts, you know, before all the hectic of PTO meetings and carpooling,” said John Roberts, council representative with the Central South Carpenters Regional Council.

Attendee Rick Womboy says they usually just barbeque.

“So now we decided to come out here and have a Labor Day picnic with Amarillo to give back to the community, so barbeque some hamburgers and hot dogs,” said Womboy.

For attendee Andrae Richardson, he says one of the greatest parts was just being out with his great grandfather who’s amazing, and seeing trades from that time coming back up this far. Seeing everybody coming together as a whole unit is the best and brings back memories.

“We’ve got all the families, all 14 trades of the labor union together out here to make it happy for the people who honor the work, and we’re prideful to our core,” said Richardson.

Roberts says for him and his family, if there wasn’t a picnic like so, he’d probably just be taking the day off.

“This isn’t just a union event, but it’s an Amarillo event, and we’d like for that message to be put out that all workers regardless of their union affiliation, they should be honored because they contribute to this country and this city,” Roberts said.

