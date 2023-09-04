Who's Hiring?
Summertime Heat Continues

By Tanner Brammer
Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Labor Day Monday! Hot temperatures will continue today, with several cities across the area reaching triple digit temperatures. Skies will be partly cloudy with an ever so slight chance of a sprinkle or two later today, but most will remain dry. Temperatures won’t be quite as hot tomorrow and Wednesday, building into the low to mid 90′s. Looking ahead to this weekend and next week, there could be a bit of a pattern change on the way, which could bring our next decent rain chance to the area.

