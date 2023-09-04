SPORTS DRIVE: Catch up with Dane Hamrick Gaius Mathis and Shawn Roof

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - If you missed today’s interviews with Dane Hamrick, Gaius Mathis and Shawn Roof on the Sports Drive, you can watch it here.

Dane Hamrick, Borger Football Head Coach:

Borger football head coach Dane Hamrick talks to us about their win against River Road last week, differences from week 1 to week 3, preparations and more!

Gaius Mathis, San Jacinto Football Head Coach:

New San Jacinto football head Coach Gaius Mathis talks to us about his new position and how the process went, what it’s been like and the relationships he’s made, this week’s matchup and more!

Shawn Roof, Sod Poodles Amarillo Sod Poodles Manager:

Check out this bonus coverage of Sunday’s postgame interview with Amarillo Sod Poodles manager Shawn Roof, after their win!

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.