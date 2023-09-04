Who's Hiring?
Heat Continues (For now)

By Shelden Breshears
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
As you prep for your Labor Day today, prep for heat. Conditions are set to be hot and dry, with highs at 100°+ for a lot of the area. Pairing this with already dry conditions and stout southwesterly winds at 15-25 mph today, unfortunately fire weather has rejoined the conversation with widespread Red Flag Warnings for this afternoon. Now, this being said, there is a very low end chance for an isolated storm or two today. Aforementioned dry air will prevent anyone from seeing significant rainfall, but a weak shower and rumble of thunder is certainly possible. Things look and hot and dry for the better part of this week, but models are hinting at a return of rain chances and cooler weather by the end of the weekend.

