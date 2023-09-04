Dumas police: 3 dogs ‘deemed dangerous’ are missing after locks cut at animal shelter

DUMAS, Texas (KFDA) - Dumas police are looking for three dogs considered to be dangerous after they found several locks at the Dumas Animal Shelter were cut this morning.

Police say around 8:00 a.m., officers located an open gate at the animal shelter. After further investigation, police discovered several locks were cut.

Out of the 10 dogs that were missing, four have been found.

Three of the dogs that are still missing have been deemed dangerous.

Police say if anyone sees the dogs, please avoid them and contact animal control or the police department.

