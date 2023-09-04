Dove hunting officially underway, active season expected in the Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Some may be celebrating the Labor Day holiday dove hunting, as the season is officially underway in Texas.

Hunters can now hit the fields in two of the three hunting zones, including the Panhandle.

Dove Hunting (Texas Parks and Wildlife)

The seasons for the three zones are:

North: Sept. 1 - Nov. 12, 2023 & Dec. 15 - 31, 2023

Central Zone: Sept. 1 - Oct. 29, 2023 & Dec. 15, 2023 - Jan. 14, 2024

South Zone: Sept. 14 - Oct. 29, 2023 & Dec. 15, 2023 - Jan. 21, 2024

Texas Parks and Wildlife says the Panhandle has a significant amount of Dove, especially this year because of all the rain in the beginning of summer.

Research shows there is an estimated 44 percent more mourning dove and 20 percent more white-winged dove than last hunting season.

If you plan on hitting the fields, there are laws and regulations you must follow.

“You need a valid Texas hunting license to hunt dove, anybody who is licensed 17 years of age would need a youth hunting license and then anybody who’s 17 and older would need the applicable adult hunting license, whether they’re resident or nonresident. You need a HIP certification, HIP stands for harvest information program certification, you also need a state migratory game bird stamp on the hunting license to hunt dove in Texas,” said Ryan Hunter, Texas Game Warden, Randall and Potter counties.

Also, anyone born on or after Sept. 2, 1971 is also required by Texas state law to have taken hunters education.

Hunter also reminds you to practice safety when hunting, one thing he says is to know the key aspects of firearm safety.

“Keep your finger away from the trigger at all times until you’re ready to fire, keep your muzzle pointed in a safe direction at all times and keep and treat all firearms as if they’re loaded at all times,” said Hunter.

He also says to moderate alcohol consumption if you plan on handling a firearm.

Another thing to pay attention to is your boundary lines when hunting.

“A lot of people like to hunt on smaller properties around their house or shop or barn, be aware of where your boundary lines are on that private property in order to avoid any issues of your shot shell going across a property line without permission to do so,” said Hunter.

Some other things to remember are you cannot hunt migratory game birds from a motor vehicle and you cannot hunt them over bait.

“All shotguns used to hunt migratory game bird, by state law have to be plugged that’s defined as being unable to hold more than three shells total including the round that is chambered and then, by state law, you cannot use a shotgun larger than a 10 gauge to lawfully hunt migratory birds,” said Hunter.

If you are looking to start hunting, Texas Game Wardens encourage you to reach out to them and they say they’d be happy to go over the laws with you and help you familiarize yourself with whatever shotgun you are using, along with talking about hunting strategies.

Hunter shared some of his personal tips:

“I typically like to hunt in the morning or the evening and then I also like to do a little pre-trip scouting on where the dove are flying and then also be aware of the the applicable boundary lines for private property to ensure my shot shells once they are fired from any position that I’m trying to hunt on the property are not going across a boundary line without permission to do so and then just I would say general situational awareness is key when you’re using a firearm of any type to hunt,” said Hunter.

Hunter says you can also download a free app called Texas Outdoor Annual, which shows all the current regulations, rules, definitions, etc. and you can also purchase licenses on the app.

If you are hunting for dove, game wardens want to remind you the daily bag limit is 15.

