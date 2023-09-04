Curry County Multi-Purpose Livestock Pavilion groundbreaking ceremony this Wednesday

CURRY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The public is invited to the groundbreaking for the new Curry County Multi-Purpose Livestock Pavilion this Wednesday.

The ceremony will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the Curry County Fairgrounds. Organizers say following the groundbreaking, all are invited to sign their name to a piece of history on a wall panel from the old swine barn that will be demolished.

Organizers say the new facility will be over 57,000 square feet and accommodate 250 10′x10′ stalls. The facility will also feature interior and exterior wash stalls for livestock as well as an office space and restrooms.

The construction cost is $14.09 million and funding comes from the Regional Recreation Centers Quality of Life grant through the New Mexico Department of Finance and Administration, the New Mexico State Legislature, American Rescue Plan Act funds and the county General Fund.

“We are beyond excited to break ground and see what events and economic development opportunities the pavilion will bring to Curry County. In addition, it’s great to see almost 100% of our local businesses being utilized in constructing the pavilion,” said County Manager Lance Pyle.

Officials say construction is expected to be completed in the summer of 2024.

