WTAMU volleyball goes 4-0 in BritKare Lady Buff Classic

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Lady Buffs volleyball team wrapped up the BritKate Lady Buff Classic with a pair of wins on Saturday over St. Mary’s and Davenport.

WTAMU volleyball head coach Kendra Potts and company swept both games in three straight sets to end the weekend 4-0.

The Lady Buffs only lost one set over the four games, with Torrey Miller leading the team in kills with 39 kills over the four games.

The team will head up north next weekend for the Colorado Premier Challenge for another four games on Friday and Saturday.

