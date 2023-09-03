West Texas A&M football falls in season opener
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 11:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M football team dropped the season opener in Colorado by a final score of 28-6.
The offense couldn’t get much going all day long for the Buffs, while Western Colorado was carried by a strong performance on the ground from running back Deyvon Butler posting three touchdowns.
West Texas A&M will look to bounce back next weekend at home against Adams State.
