Walmart in Clovis suffers ‘significant’ damage in early morning fire

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - A Walmart in Clovis was significantly damaged due to a fire that broke early this morning.

According to the Eastern New Mexico News, officials say it began around 3:30 a.m., but no cause was immediately known.

Firefighters from throughout the region, including Portales, Texico and Melrose, were on scene.

The fire appeared to be out by mid-morning, but burned more than three hours.

The Eastern New Mexico News says it wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was injured in the blaze.

Clovis Police Department is asking area residents to stay away from the area and not to drive by to ‘see’ what is happening.

The department also posted on social media, “If this is your primary store for groceries, make other plans. The store WILL NOT be re-opening today.”

Officials on the scene said the fire appeared to have started on the south side of the building, but declined to provide additional information, according to the Eastern New Mexico News.

