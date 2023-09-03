Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert, Health and Legal Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Walmart in Clovis suffers ‘significant’ damage in early morning fire

Clovis Walmart
Clovis Walmart(Aaron Quaif)
By Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - A Walmart in Clovis was significantly damaged due to a fire that broke early this morning.

According to the Eastern New Mexico News, officials say it began around 3:30 a.m., but no cause was immediately known.

Firefighters from throughout the region, including Portales, Texico and Melrose, were on scene.

The fire appeared to be out by mid-morning, but burned more than three hours.

The Eastern New Mexico News says it wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was injured in the blaze.

Clovis Police Department is asking area residents to stay away from the area and not to drive by to ‘see’ what is happening.

The department also posted on social media, “If this is your primary store for groceries, make other plans. The store WILL NOT be re-opening today.”

Officials on the scene said the fire appeared to have started on the south side of the building, but declined to provide additional information, according to the Eastern New Mexico News.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash in Randall County
One person injured in rollover crash on I-27
Perryton and Canyon players embrace after intentional delay of game penalty to honor community...
Canyon holds special moment for Perryton with intentional delay of game to start first drive
The Amarillo Police Department says a male shooting victim is in the hospital after an...
Man in hospital after shooting at club on I-40
The Wrap Up
Tx Panhandle high school football scores 2023
Amarillo police: 1 man dead after being hit by car near Amarillo Boulevard
Amarillo police: 1 man dead after being hit by car on Amarillo Boulevard

Latest News

Hartley County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a pursuit overnight that ended at U.S. Hwy 54...
Hartley County Sheriff’s Office searching for ‘known gang member’ from Ohio, who fled from deputies
The Amarillo Police Department says a male shooting victim is in the hospital after an...
Man in hospital after shooting at club on I-40
Crash in Randall County
One person injured in rollover crash on I-27
Long Hot Weekend