AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department SWAT team has responded to the Town Square Apartments.

Details are limited at this time, but residents have been told to stay inside their apartments.

NewsChannel 10 crews are heading to the scene, and we will provide updates as they become available.

