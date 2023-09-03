Summer Heat Continues

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Happy Sunday! Temperatures today will once again top out right around 100 degrees for a lot of cities, if not the mid to upper 90′s. Sunshine will dominate the area, barring one or two stray clouds here and there. As for tomorrow, there will be an ever so slight chance for a stray shower or two, but the air will simply be too dry for any kind of significant precipitation. Hot and dry weather look to persist for the entire week (and maybe the following week) with not much relief in sight.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.