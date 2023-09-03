Who's Hiring?
Sod Poodles secure at least series split with Rockhounds after 6-4 win

By KJ Doyle
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles took down the Midland Rockhounds on Saturday night.

The win moves the Sod Poodles three games ahead of Midland with one game left in the series and keeps them four games up on Frisco.

Deyvison De Los Santos and Seth Beer continued to shine, with De Los Santos registering a home run and a triple in the contest. Beer launched a home run in the eighth inning to add some insurance to Amarillo’s lead. It was his fourth deep shot in the last two games.

The two rivals will close out the series Sunday afternoon at Hodgetown.

