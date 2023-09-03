Who's Hiring?
Hartley County Sheriff’s Office searching for ‘known gang member’ from Ohio, who fled from deputies

Hartley County Sheriff's Office was involved in a pursuit overnight that ended at U.S. Hwy 54...
Hartley County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a pursuit overnight that ended at U.S. Hwy 54 and FM 27.(HCSO)
By Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Hartley County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a pursuit overnight that ended at U.S. Hwy 54 and FM 27.

The Sheriff’s Office posted on social media, the car, a black Mustang crashed on FM 27.

Both occupants of the car bailed and ran into a cornfield.

A Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter helped in the search of the two suspects, one male and one female.

The driver has been identified as Rechard Corley, a black male, from Ohio.

The Sheriff’s Office says he is a known gang member and may be armed and was listed as dangerous by the Ohio authorities.

The passenger is unknown, but identified as a black female.

The search was called off at approximately 2:30 a.m.

Hartley County Sheriff’s Office says if you have seen this individual or have information of his whereabouts call dispatch at (806) 244-5544.

